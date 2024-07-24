UAE: Now, pay Mohre fines, fees in instalments

It has a visa-free score of 185 countries and territories
Ministry fees and administrative fines can now be paid in instalments, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced.
The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks.
Customers can avail this service by contacting their bank. The 5 banks that include this service are:
