E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Now, pay Mohre fines, fees in instalments

The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 1:58 PM

Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 1:59 PM

Ministry fees and administrative fines can now be paid in instalments, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced.

The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Customers can avail this service by contacting their bank. The 5 banks that include this service are:


  • Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank - minimum instalment of Dh1,000
  • Commercial Bank International - minimum instalment of Dh500
  • Commercial Bank of Dubai - minimum instalment of Dh500
  • Mashreq Bank - minimum instalment of Dh500
  • Rakbank - minimum instalment of Dh500

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE