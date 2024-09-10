UAE: No, the flu vaccine won’t give you the flu, clarifies top health official

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

A top UAE health official has countered claims floating online that taking the flu vaccine could give one the flu.

Dr Faisal Alahbabi, acting executive director of Communicable Diseases Sector, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), outlined common side-effects of the flu vaccine, including redness at the injection spot, muscle aches, and a mild fever.

He said some individuals misinterpret these symptoms as those of the flu.

The health official was addressing the media as the UAE launched its annual national influenza campaign. Abu Dhabi will offer the flu shot for free for both Emiratis and expatriates.

In a booklet about influenza, the ADPHC explains that a few recipients may develop flu-like symptoms like mild fever and muscle aches after vaccination. “These are considered as minor side-effects and are not same as influenza infection.”

The flu vaccine will not cause the flu because it contains non-infectious particles of the virus, “which merely alert the body to the threat of the virus”, according to the ADPHC booklet.

“Immunity against influenza does not develop until one-two weeks after vaccination. Some people may be exposed to influenza viruses before getting the benefit from the vaccine.”

According to the ADPHC, flu vaccine is updated annually to provide the maximum protection possible against the common pathogens each year.

Get kids vaccinated

Meanwhile, another official stressed the importance of keeping sick children at home. “If your child is sick, please don’t send them to school. One sick child can easily transmit the flu to five or six others,” Dr Walid Abuhammour, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Al Jalila Children's Hospital, Dubai Health, told Khaleej Times.

“The behaviour of children, their awareness level, and their tendency to be in close contact increase the risk of spreading the virus.”