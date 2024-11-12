UAE: No fines for employers who missed pension due dates in October, November

UAE-based employers are exempt from fines for late payment for pension and social security due for the months of October and November 2024, a UAE authority said on Tuesday.

The General Pension and Social Security Authority sent out a circular to exempt employers in the federal, government and private sectors from incurring fines.

Pension and social security contributions are due on the 1st of each month, however, these payments may be extended till the 15th of the month. Accordingly, the exemption period for employers to contribute payments for their employees has been extended to December 15, 2024.