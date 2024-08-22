E-Paper

UAE: New women-only beach announced in Sharjah

The Sharjah Ruler ordered allocation of 500-metre beach in Lulu’iya area of ​​Khorfakkan

Web Desk
Image used for representational purpose
Image used for representational purpose

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 6:16 PM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 6:44 PM

A new beach exclusively for women has been announced in Sharjah on the orders of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The 500-metre beach in the Lulu’iya area of ​​Khorfakkan will offer complete privacy to women. It will also offer other services like a café, a medical clinic and a prayer room..

In further orders, the Sharjah Ruler directed the construction of a pedestrian bridge linking Al Bardi 6 and Al Batha areas in Khorfakkan city.

Speaking on the Sharjah’s Direct Line radio programme, Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of RTA Sharjah said that the new bridge will help the movement of residents between the two areas.

He also said the RTA will implement modifications to the internal roads in the Hayawa area.

ALSO READ:

