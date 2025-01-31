UAE: New vehicle inspection centre opens in Ras Al Khaimah

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A new vehicle inspection centre has opened in Ras Al Khaimah, it was announced on Friday.

The General Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah officially opened the Al Ghurair Vehicle Inspection Centre in Al Qusaidat area.

The centre includes four lanes for inspecting light vehicles, operating from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, while on Friday it will operate from 7am to 12pm and from 3pm to 6pm. The centre will be closed on Sundays.

