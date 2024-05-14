UAE: New speed limit announced on major road in Ras Al Khaimah

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 10:53 AM

Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a speed limit increase on a major road in the emirate.

The authority said that the speed will be increased from 100kmph to 120kmph on the Al Watan Road.

The move aims to improve traffic safety and ease the flow of traffic on the road.

All motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit and follow road safety instructions.

