UAE: New rules for child support, alimony proposed to prevent 'undue delays'

To address the issue of unpaid alimony and child support, a new regulation that entitles third parties to issue the deserved payments will be raised to the UAE Cabinet for approval.

If the regulation is enacted, the amount can be later reclaimed from the divorced husband, said the Minister of Justice Abdullah Al Nuaimi. The new procedure seeks to ensure that children and custodial parents receive financial support without undue delays caused by administrative and legal challenges.

The minister was addressing concerns by a member of the Federal National Council over the recurring difficulties individuals face in enforcing court-ordered alimony and child custody rulings. “What measures are being taken to ensure the timely execution of these judgements without unnecessary delays?” asked Mariam bin Thaniya.

Minister Al Nuaimi said family law cases, particularly those concerning alimony, custody, and visitation rights, “are among the most complex to enforce due to their sensitive nature”.

“Conflicts between spouses often escalate to the point where compliance with court rulings becomes contentious, adding further strain to affected families, especially children.” While non-compliance with family court rulings is not widespread, the minister said certain cases present challenges at both the federal and local levels.

The minister explained that the proposed mechanism is derived from Federal Law No. 41 of 2024 personal affairs, which grants the Cabinet the authority to collaborate with federal and local entities to facilitate the enforcement of alimony rulings.

“Under this system, government agencies or private legal entities will be permitted to disburse alimony payments to beneficiaries and subsequently recover the amounts from the obligated party. This framework aims to expedite the process and reduce the financial strain on custodial parents awaiting payments.”

The FNC member further stressed the pressing need for immediate financial support for children awaiting alimony payments. She suggested establishing a dedicated fund within courts to provide temporary assistance to affected children until their rightful payments are implemented. "This would prevent financial disruptions that could impact the well-being and basic needs of the child, such as food, shelter, clothing, and education," she said. With the proposed new mechanism for alimony enforcement currently under review, authorities are working with relevant stakeholders to raise it to the Cabinet, said minister Al Nuaimi. The Cabinet will decide how the procedure will be implemented and by whom.