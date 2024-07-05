UAE: New initiative to help couples avoid extravagant weddings

File photo used for illustrative purposes

A new initiative will help young Emiratis plan their weddings wisely — and avoid extravagance.

The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) on Thursday launched the Medeem Model for Women's Weddings, which seeks to establish a "new wave" of authentic marriage celebrations in UAE society.

It is an elegant wedding model that considers the needs of the younger generation but remains true to Emirati values that call for moderation and humility. It also aims to create stable marriages and families while educating the youth on financial planning.

These Medeem weddings are mainly derived from Emirati culture but they include modern elements that allow couples to express their personal taste — "without exaggeration", said Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of DCD – Abu Dhabi.

"Designed to complement Medeem's efforts to create new practices around weddings between young UAE citizens, the model integrates the traditions and originality of the weddings of the past, with the elegance of modern weddings," Al Khaili said.

"It avoids exaggeration that can lead to great financial burdens and potentially impact a couple's happiness and future stability."

He noted that extravagant weddings lead to excessive spending and that young people should be allowed to enjoy a life filled with affection, love, and blessings.

How to benefit

To benefit from the Medeem Model for Women's Weddings, prospective couples must both be UAE nationals and the husband must be a citizen or resident of Abu Dhabi.