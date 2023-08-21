Until January 31, 2024, brands and stores are rolling out amazing deals and exclusive discounts as part of the Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season
If you have negative traffic points on your driving licence, here is your chance to knock some off. The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced Monday that those who drive safely on the first day of the new academic year can get four traffic points off their record.
According to the Federal Traffic Council, the move is part of the MoI’s accident-free day initiative — which will be marked on August 28, when thousands of students return to school after the two-month summer break.
Negative points are a penal measure imposed on motorists over serious traffic violations. Once drivers accumulate 24 negative points, their licences are suspended.
To avail of the reduction, motorists must first undertake a pledge on the MoI’s website to drive safely on the first day of school. On the day, they must not commit any traffic violations or cause accidents.
Drivers can sign up by scanning this QR code:
‘A Day Without Accidents' is a nationwide campaign led by the UAE's Ministry of Interior — in collaboration with local police authorities.
Brig.-General Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, chair of the Federal Traffic Council, said the initiative would boost road safety awareness. “The announcement serves as both an encouragement and a reminder of the day's significance in promoting traffic safety and awareness.”
