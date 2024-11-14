UAE: New Golden Visa scheme announced for teachers, school leaders in RAK

A new Golden Visa programme has been announced for public and private school educators in Ras Al Khaimah. According to the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK), the scheme grants self-sponsored long-term residency to professionals who meet eligibility requirements.

The programme is open to two main categories of educators:

1. School leaders: Principals, vice-principals, and school directors.

2. Teachers: All qualified educators currently employed in public and private schools in Ras Al Khaimah.

The regulatory authority will streamline the application process to qualify applicants based on a specific criteria. This includes a minimum of three years of residency and employment in Ras Al Khaimah, a relevant advanced degree, and a demonstrated positive impact on their school’s performance.

Who can apply and how?

Eligible educators must submit an official appointment letter, proof of educational qualifications, documentation of residency and employment, and evidence of their contributions to improving school performance.

Once all necessary documents are submitted, the RAK DOK will review them, and send confirmation of eligibility to the educator to visit the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) for Golden Visa processing.

School administrators are not eligible for the 10-year visa, the RAK DOK clarified in an eligibility guide. “The policy is intended for educators directly involved in teaching and school leadership roles.”

The Golden Visa is open to eligible educators of all nationalities. The RAK DOK does not charge an application fee for the eligibility review. Applicants may need to pay the relevant fees when submitting documents to the ICP. The typical review period is a maximum of two weeks.

Once the educator Golden Visa is approved, family members (spouse, parents, and children) may qualify for the long-term residency, the authority stated in the guide.

Eligibility criteria

According to the guide, school leaders and teachers must have the following to be eligible:

Official appointment letter from the Ministry of Education (MoE) or RAK DOK.

Advanced degree (master’s or PhD), with an equivalent certificate from the MoE if the degree was obtained outside the UAE.

Must have resided and worked in Ras Al Khaimah for at least three years.

School leaders

Must demonstrate positive contribution to school performance (for example, school rating went up from 'acceptable' to 'good' or 'good' to 'very good').

Must have an endorsement letter from the school board of governors confirming the leader’s exceptional contribution to the school.

Teachers

They must provide evidence of meeting at least three of the following criteria: 1. Demonstrated positive contributions to student learning outcomes. 2. Positive feedback from students, parents, and school leadership. 3. Receipt of awards or formal recognition for educational contributions at the regional or national level. 4. Positive impact on students of determination. 5. Introduction of innovative teaching methods and effective integration of technology. 6. Active participation in professional development. "This initiative recognises the critical role that educators play in improving the quality of education for all students in Ras Al Khaimah," said Dr Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, RAK DOK board member. "The programme acknowledges the invaluable contributions of teachers and is consistent with our overarching objective of establishing a world-class education system in Ras Al Khaimah. By qualifying top educators for long-term residency, we reaffirm our dedication to nurturing a robust educational environment that fosters talent and innovation, further enhancing our educational offerings and ensuring the continued success of our students."