UAE: New federal traffic law announced

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed/X

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 3:38 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 3:54 PM

A new federal law on traffic was approved on Monday by the UAE Cabinet, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Under the new law, there will be amendments to the classification of vehicles and the use of modern technologies on the roads. This move aims to keep pace with the rapid development witnessed by the transport industry globally.

