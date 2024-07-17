UAE: New decree issued to seize, confine, dispose of stray animals in Umm Al Quwain

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 9:35 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 9:55 PM

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has issued an Emiri Decree regulating stray animals in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

Decree No. 9 of 2024 stipulates that stray animals will be seized and confined in designated pens by the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department.

The seized animal is considered a stray without an owner, and the municipality department has the right to confiscate it if the animal's keeper or owner does not submit a request to retrieve it within three days.

The Municipality Department has the authority to dispose of stray animals as it deems appropriate.

The Municipality Department must follow established procedures for issuing necessary approvals to grant authorised employees the status of judicial police officers to control and prove violations in accordance with the legislation in force in the emirate and the country.