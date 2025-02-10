UAE: New Arabian leopard born in Sharjah, authority announces

The breeding centre for endangered Arabian wildlife said on Monday that it successfully recorded the birth of a new Arabian leopard.

Sharjah's environment and protected areas authority (EPAA) called the achievement "another milestone for the specialized research centre in its ongoing efforts to fulfill the authority’s vision and objectives of conserving rare and endangered wildlife species, including the Arabian leopard".

The announcement of the birth coincides with the international day of the Arabian leopard which falls on February 10.

The EPAA also said that on that day, global attention is drawn to the plight of the Arabian Leopard (Panthera Pardus Nimr), which remains critically endangered on the red list of threatened species issued by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The authority's chief Hana Saif Al Suwaidi said that as part of the intensified efforts to save the Arabian leopard, the EPAA organized a major conservation conference in October 2024, in partnership with the IUCN SSC Cat Specialist Group.