UAE: New AI-powered traffic cameras installed on Ras Al Khaimah roads

A new advanced artificial intelligence-powered camera system has been installed across Ras Al Khaimah roads. This real-time data system will support the city's police in bolstering decision-making, predicting and preventing crimes, and managing traffic incidents more effectively while providing real-time data.
The new technology, part of the 'Safe City' project, integrates advanced (AI) and is designed to elevate road safety and security across the emirate.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, highlighted the strategic importance of the system. The AI-powered cameras, now installed at various roads and traffic intersections throughout Ras Al Khaimah, represent one of the most modern security technologies available globally.
Major General Al Nuaimi emphasised that these intelligent systems analyse traffic patterns and criminal behaviours, providing real-time data to enhance emergency response times. The sophisticated monitoring allows for early identification of potential hot spots and prediction of criminal activities, ensuring quicker intervention and a significant reduction in response times for both traffic accidents and criminal incidents.
The 'Safe City' project is a key component of Ras Al Khaimah Police's efforts to improve road safety and community security. By continuously analysing traffic and criminal data, the system aims to reduce crime rates, enhance public safety, and increase overall satisfaction among residents. The advanced AI technology supports proactive measures, helping law enforcement to anticipate and address issues before they escalate.
Major General Al Nuaimi expressed confidence that the new AI-supported cameras will contribute significantly to the security and well-being of Ras Al Khaimah's residents, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all.
