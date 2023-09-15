UAE: Nepalese gets lucky for second time, wins Dh20,000 in scratch card game

Will residents have a long weekend with the first public holiday of 2024?
A Nepalese expatriate got lucky again and won Dh20,000 in Dream Island’s scratch card game. He collected Dh10,000 last month.
The second win came at a perfect time for Pukar Maharjan, 42, who will be flying to his hometown in Kathmandu next month for his annual holiday. He said he will spoil his wife and their four-year old son with gifts from his winnings.
Last month, Maharjan bought an electric scooter as a birthday gift for his son Prasanna, who turned four on August 12.
For his second win, Maharjan, who works as airline guest officer at Abu Dhabi International Airport, said he was taking a quick break when he decided to buy coupons for the Golden Goal scratch card game. “The agent told me there might still be some luck leftover from last time, so I got motivated and decided to play again,” he said.
The first few cards did not yield anything but when he was about to round up the game, the final card gave him a good surprise with a prize that doubled his previous win. “You just really need to believe in luck,” he said.
ALSO READ:
Will residents have a long weekend with the first public holiday of 2024?
Do you remember playing Sega as a kid? That's how it all started for Arshiya Faraghat, too — it's just that she now uses it to pay bills
Dubai Airports recently forecast annual passenger traffic surpassing 2019 figures to reach 86.8 million in 2023
Beyond medical care, these heroes are dedicated to ensuring the overall well-being of the infants by creating a nurturing environment
It is a porridge-like dish that is most often eaten during important family gatherings and at national and religious holidays, particularly during Ramadan
The three stations will desalinate about 600,000 gallons per day to meet the needs of about 300,000 people
Some are not keen or will have a muted one because of what's happening in Gaza
Police did not identify the nationality of the deceased but said they were a man and a woman