UAE National Day: Stunning laser show to light up Dubai sky at popular destination

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 5:08 PM

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination, is gearing up to commemorate this year’s UAE National Day with a spectacular laser show at Riverland Dubai from December 1 to 3.

With performances at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm, the brand-new laser show will light up the night sky all three days with the UAE flag’s colours, creating a mesmerising display that reflects the unity of the nation. Played alongside the UAE National Anthem, the show will add an extra layer of magic to the festivities, promising a captivating experience for all.

The dazzling show is a testament to Dubai Parks and Resorts' commitment to providing unforgettable experiences. Embracing the spirit of sustainability, the laser show is not only an awe-inspiring visual spectacle but also environmentally friendly.

Aligned with the UAE's commitment to the 'Year of Sustainability' in 2023 as well as the objectives of COP28, the show is designed to minimise its environmental footprint, reinforcing the park's dedication to responsible entertainment.

Guests can enter Riverland Dubai for just Dh15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai Theme Park, Legoland Water Park Neon Galaxy or Jumpx.

To extend the fun, the recently re-launched ‘Dino Mania’ show invites guests of all ages at 9pm to go back in time with an interactive show that brings the prehistoric world to life.

Featuring a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs, including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, and playful raptors using special sound and visual effects.

