UAE National Day: Sheikh Hamdan, baby Mohammed celebrate 52nd Union Day

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 6:49 PM

The 52nd UAE National Day celebrations have kicked off in full swing, with emiratis and expats dressing in the colours of the national flag.

As residents plan their evenings, royals too are celebrating Union Day. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share an 'unveiling' of two statues.

In the AI-generated video uploaded on Instagram stories, a helicopter is seen flying and picking up a large UAE flag to reveal two large statues. The portrait busts of Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Zayed were seen standing tall in front of the Dubai Police Headquarters.

Adding to the celebrations, the newest member of Sheikh Hamdan's family, baby Mohammed was also seen celebrating the festive occasion.

Dressed in a traditional kandoorah, the little boy was seen wearing a jacket and holding the UAE flag between his palms. The little boy hugs the flag as he is partially covered by it.

The adorable photograph was posted by Sheikha Shaikha with the caption, "May you remain esteemed, may you remain a source of pride, may you remain towering."

Several celebrations and shows have been scheduled for the 52nd UAE National Day. Flags will be fluttering across the country, a spectacular show will be taking over Expo City Dubai, and by evening, the sky will light up in UAE colours.

