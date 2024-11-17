UAE National Day: Sharjah announces fireworks, music show, performances to kick off celebrations

Photos: Supplied

Sharjah promises an exciting lineup of festivities and entertainment for residents and visitors to mark the UAE's 53rd National Day.

Sharjah Union Day Celebrations Committee recently announced that the festivities to mark the four-day holiday will run from November 21 to December 2.

The programme will showcase a range of activities across Sharjah's cultural and tourist hotspots, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

Schedule of festivities

Mleiha’s festivities will kick off on November 21 at the Heritage Village with a national march, folklore performances, a theatrical play, and competitions. The event will also feature a dedicated heritage area with a Bedouin tent, a free exhibition space for local families to showcase their products, and a section for government institutions to present their services. Children will have access to a free play area, adding to the family-friendly atmosphere.

Al Madam will host events on November 22, including heritage performances, children’s activities, poetry sessions, and evening entertainment including fireworks.

Celebrations in Khorfakkan will take place from November 22 to 24 in the outdoor plaza of the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre. The schedule includes art workshops, children’s activities, and traditional performances. The event will start with the national anthem, followed by poetry recitals, school performances, and a lively performance by the Al Mazyood military band. The celebrations will conclude with a musical folk performance and engaging competitions, ensuring a memorable experience for attendees.

Events in Dibba Al Hisn will take place on November 23, beginning with a public march at 4.00pm, followed by folklore performances. After the Maghrib prayer, the national operetta will continue with poetry, folk, and military segments.

On November 24, Wadi Al Helo will host a day of festivities featuring folk performances, poetry sessions, and an awards ceremony, bringing together tradition and creativity.

Meanwhile, in Al Dhaid City, a national march will take place on November 27, starting at the Grand Mosque and ending at Al Dhaid Fort. From November 28 to December 1, the city will also host vibrant folklore performances, adding a rich cultural flavor to the celebrations.

Al Hamriyah’s celebrations will be held on November 27 and 28 at Al Hamriyah Beach Park and Creek. Events on November 27 will begin with the national anthem in the park, followed by a march along the Al Hamriyah Beach walkway under the theme ‘A Nation’s Journey’. The programme will include folk songs, interactive workshops for children, and an entertainment session for senior citizens in cooperation with the Department of Social Services.

On the following day, the national anthem will kick off events, followed by poetry recitals, folk songs, a video commemorating the 53rd National Day, a competition, interactive workshops, a cultural segment by Al Hamriyah Municipality, a sports competition hosted by Al Hamriyah Club, and various folk and musical performances by Al Hamriyah schools. The festivities will close with an entertainment session for senior citizen.

Meanwhile, Al Bataeh will host its celebrations from November 28 to 30, with a focus on heritage, national identity, and loyalty to the UAE. The programme will include a traditional folk parade featuring government agencies, local residents, schools, and arts groups. Visitors can also enjoy horse and classic car parades, folklore performances, and the vibrant 'Union Bus' tours, which will distribute flags and National Day gifts to residential areas. Additionally, there will be traditional art showcases and children’s entertainment set up in local parks, creating a family-friendly atmosphere throughout the three days.