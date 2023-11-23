UAE National Day holiday: 3-day weekend announced for private sector employees

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 9:16 PM

Private sector employees have been given an additional day off to celebrate the UAE National Day. This translates into a three-day weekend for workers.

The ministry had previously specified just December 2 and 3 as the paid holidays to mark the national occasion. On Thursday, the ministry said December 2, 3 and 4 (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) would be off for private sector workers.

This came as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced "an update" on the holiday.

ALSO READ: