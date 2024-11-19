UAE National Day: Fujairah announces several days of celebrations for Eid Al Etihad

Phot: KT File

Residents in Fujairah can look forward to several days of festivities in celebration of the UAE's 53rd National Day, as announced by the Fujairah Organising Committee for Eid Al Etihad.

The events will take place across multiple locations in the emirate, including Dibba Al Fujairah, Al Tawyeen, Al Qarya, Masafi, Al Seiji, Wum, Murbah, Awhala, and other areas, ensuring widespread participation on the country's cherished holiday.

To ensure widespread community participation, the celebrations have been carefully planned to feature diverse activities across Fujairah and Dibba Al Fujairah, as well as their surrounding areas. These events aim to foster broad community involvement and reflect the nation's collective joy during this momentous occasion.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, director of the Fujairah Government Emiri Court, emphasised the emirate's readiness to welcome thousands of visitors and participants for the National Day festivities.