UAE National Day: Free parking announced in three emirates on public holiday

A stretch of the road has been closed off during morning traffic hours due to COP28
Ahead of the 52nd Union Day celebrations in the UAE, residents plan to celebrate the last long weekend of the year with fervour.
With exciting discounts, fireworks diplays and freebies planned for the public holiday, authorities also have announced free parking in three emirates.
Here are the details:
MAWAQiF parking fees will be free of charge as of Saturday, 2 December, 2023, until 7.59am on Tuesday, 5 December.
Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced free public parking for the Union Day holiday.
The authority said that parking will be free of charge from Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4. This will be applicable to all public parking except multi-level terminals.
Parking tariff will resume on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
The Sharjah Municipality on Friday announced free parking on the occasion of UAE National Day.
The municipality said that public parking will be free from Saturday, December 2 until Monday, December 4. The regular paid parking system will resume on Tuesday, December 5.
ALSO READ:
A stretch of the road has been closed off during morning traffic hours due to COP28
Some squares depict the beauty of the desert, while others convey the nuanced meanings of home, community, family, and future
Shoppers can win cash, cars and gold with DSF raffles
Future rollouts of services will be introduced, simplifying procedures, making it safer and more secure, saving time and effort for customers
This step is expected to create around 12,000 jobs annually for UAE nationals in 2024 and 2025
The show is designed to minimise its environmental footprint to align with the commitment to the 'Year of Sustainability' as well as the objectives of COP28
DSF campaign has been announced allowing residents and visitors to enter the draw upon purchase of jewellery at a variety of outlets
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month