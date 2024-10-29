UAE National Day break: Dh2,500 packages, group trips popular among young travellers

Photo: File

Several youngsters, particularly the Gen Z-ers, are preferring to travel on a budget during the UAE National Day break. Travel agents say they are travelling with groups of friends to reduce the cost of the trip.

“Young travellers — millennials and Gen Z—are making up a larger share of our bookings this year, with a growing emphasis on budget-friendly, experience-rich trips,” said Ashiya Nazar, CEO, Akbar Travels. “Younger travellers are particularly drawn to destinations offering a mix of cultural activities, culinary experiences, and adventure sports.”

A recent research by online travel agency Musafir.com showed that young travellers aged 22-27 years are gravitating towards unique, budget-friendly destinations with packages ranging from Dh2,500 to Dh3,500 per person. According to the agency’s COO Raheesh Babu, the share of friends groups in bookings in increasing. “Currently, family trips account for 35 per cent of bookings, followed by couples at 30, groups of friends at 15 per cent, and solo travellers at 12.”

Group trips

According to one agent, many youngsters are choosing to travel, especially since the Covid pandemic. “From our personal experience the younger generations prioritise travel,” said Muhammed Azeer, CEO of The Road Tales. “Many lean towards group trips for budget reasons. Group trips allow individuals to split costs for accommodations, transportation, and activities, making travel more affordable.”

He said they also seek out the best rates. “Their spendings varies widely depending on the destination and type of trip,” he said. “They favour more budget-friendly options, priced at approximately Dh2,500 for a trip. Many look for affordable accommodations, often seeking out travel packages that offer good deals on flights and activities.”

Komal Shandil, General Manager of Go Kite Travels, said that their willingness to travel is an indication that Gen Z-ers value experiences. “On average, they’re will to spend anywhere between Dh2,500 and Dh5,000 on their trips, depending on where they’re headed and how long they plan to stay,” she said. “It’s a testament to their adventurous spirit, desire to create lasting memories and also to engage their social media audience."

Popular destinations

Most youngsters pick destinations based on the experiences they offer. “Popular choices include Thailand and Bali for their beach and wellness offerings, Georgia and Azerbaijan for its scenic landscapes and outdoor adventures, Istanbul and Cappadocia in Turkey for cultural immersion, and Maldives for budget-friendly beach getaways,” said Ashiya.

Muhammed added that Turkey was extremely popular in their portfolio but things were changing now. "We have done more than 200 packages in the past two years, but the visa challenges are definitely affecting the youngsters' interest," he said. "They tend to travel to visa free countries like Russia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. These countries are more budget-friendly and often have very easy visa processes and less rejection." Increasing prices Agents said ticket prices for the National Day holidays had already peaked, making it a more expensive affair for last-minute bookings. "Ticket prices for National Day typically peak in September, once families return from their summer vacations, as it is the next short holiday break," said Kunaal Nanik, Director of Marcopolo Holidays. Komal added that varying rates of increase in ticket prices could be seen. "We're seeing increases that can range anywhere from 20 to 50 per cent compared to regular fares," she said. "It's a reflection of the surge in demand as everyone looks to make the most of this festive time."