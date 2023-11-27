UAE National Day: 50% discount on fines announced in RAK

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 2:30 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 2:34 PM

In celebration of UAE's 52nd Union Day, the Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah has introduced an initiative to slash the value of general fines in the emirate by 50 per cent throughout December.

This move aligns with the department's broader initiatives that promote awareness and foster a culture of environmental care for a healthier and sustainable community.

Khaled Fadl Al Ali, the Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Services Department, emphasised that the initiative is part of the department's commitment to spreading joy among members of society on Union Day.

The discounted fines aim to encourage residents to settle outstanding penalties, and takes into account the social and economic conditions of individuals. By providing this concession, the department aims to alleviate the financial burdens on residents and contribute to the community's overall development, reports Arabic daily AlKhaleej.

The authority has urged individuals to seize this opportunity to clear fines, emphasising the importance of not compromising their own interests.

ALSO READ: