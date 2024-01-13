UAE: Multiple road closures announced for today

KT file photo used for illustrative purposes only

Multiple closures have been announced on some major roads by the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The closures will be in effect from 6am today till noon. Partial closures have been announced on the following roads:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street

Al Hamra Roundabout

Al Shuhada' Road

Take a look at the map of the roads below:

