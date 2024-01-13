UAE

UAE: Multiple road closures announced for today

Partial closures have been announced on three major streets

KT file photo used for illustrative purposes only
Published: Sat 13 Jan 2024, 9:26 AM

Last updated: Sat 13 Jan 2024, 9:28 AM

Multiple closures have been announced on some major roads by the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The closures will be in effect from 6am today till noon. Partial closures have been announced on the following roads:

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street
  • Al Hamra Roundabout
  • Al Shuhada' Road

Take a look at the map of the roads below:

