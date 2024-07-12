UAE: Motorists urged to include fire protection in car insurance amid rising heat

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Motorists are urged to include fire protection in their car insurance as temperatures soar during the summers months, which can lead to an increased risk of vehicles catching fire.

Although it is mandatory for all car owners to insure their vehicles, the most common and cheapest option is the third-party liability (TPL) coverage which only covers damages incurred by the vehicle of the third party as well as their medical bills, in case they have sustained injuries.

TPL will not cover other damages caused by natural disasters or non-traffic related events such as flood and spontaneous combustion or fire.

“Only a comprehensive car insurance plan can provide full coverage to both the insured and the third party in case of an accident. Almost everything is covered by a comprehensive car insurance policy, including theft, complete loss of the vehicle, fire, natural disasters and vandalism. There are also add-on services like engine cover, accessories cover, etc.,” Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae, told Khaleej Times.

“Car owners will have to pay extra but that will give them peace of mind. Comprehensive coverage is worth adding to your insurance policy if you’re looking to protect your car in all scenarios,” he underscored, adding: “The upgrade from TPL to comprehensive insurance would normally cost additional Dh700 to Dh800 for a sedan or SUV.”

Increased risk of vehicle fires

Early this week, Dubai Police took to social media platform X to warn motorists that “as temperatures rise in summer, there's an increased risk of vehicle fires due to various factors, including everyday items like perfumes and mobile phone chargers igniting fires at high temperatures.”

Authorities reminded the public that leaving flammable items like e-cigarettes, lighters, perfume and sanitation sprays, and power banks insides vehicles can be extremely dangerous

They also reminded motorists to service their cars regularly and the good news is, Dubai Police are offering motorists free car inspection services until the end of August.

What to check

According to road safety experts, to prevent fire accidents, motorists must check their vehicles for damaged or loose wiring.

They must also be mindful of rapid changes in fuel or oil level and engine temperature. If they smell burning rubber or metal, or see smoke coming from the engine or brakes, they must pull over and check the car.

They must also be wary of fuses that have blown more than once as it indicates faulty electrical wiring. Motorists must also be aware of loud noises from the exhaust system and any spilled oil after an oil change, or a missing oil cap or one that doesn’t fit. It is also important to immediately replace worn out or loose hoses.

A ‘burning issue’