UAE motorists alert: Road to be closed for field exercise

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 9:52 AM

Motorists have been informed of a road closure that is set to take place from 9am today.

Emirates Road leading to Bateen Al Samar area will be closed for a field exercise today, the Ras Al Khaimah police said in a post on X.

Motorists heading to other emirates from Ras Al Khaimah can use Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed street instead.

The map of the road closure can be seen below:

