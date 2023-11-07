UAE: More than usual rainfall this month, says NCM; residents can expect rains over next few months

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM

Heavy rains continued to hit parts of the UAE, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) stating that the country is experiencing more than usual rains this month as compared to previous years.

On Monday, Ras-al-Khaimah, Fujairah, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi witnessed these downpours, with Fujairah reporting a record high rainfall so far.

The Jebel Ali area in Dubai also experienced light rainfall in the afternoon. The NCM put out forecasts of rains in parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Monday evening.

Storm Centre shared a video showing motorists encountering heavy rains on their way back home in Dubai.

More showers are expected throughout the week with cloudy skies taking over for UAE residents.

The NCM and Storm Centre’s social media account posted videos showing overcast skies, intense rainfall and flooding in Fujairah, where vehicles can be seen navigating through heavy downpours and deep water in certain areas.

The NCM has continuously been warning people to remain cautious, especially when venturing into mountainous areas. The rain could bring floods and wet roads, which could be dangerous for motorists or hikers.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, an official from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reiterated that the country will continue to experience rainfall of varying intensity over the next few months.

Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said, “We are witnessing more than average rainfall this month. We are also now starting the rainy season which is common around this time of the year. So, as per the weather forecast, rains are expected over the next four days in different parts of the UAE.”

It mostly rains in the country during the period between November and March in the form of short downpours and an occasional thunderstorm.

Habib also explains that the country is under the influence of a broad area of low-pressure system. Additionally, clouds move in from the west intermittently, mixed with scattered convective clouds, particularly in the eastern and northern regions.

All these factors can result in light to moderate rainfall, occasionally becoming heavy in specific localized areas.

Maximum rainfall in Fujairah so far

The veteran weather forecaster stated that the highest amount of rain recorded so far has been in the emirate of Fujairah.

“The maximum amount of rainfall recorded by the NCM has been in Fujairah which is 56mm so far,” he added.

Additionally, as per the recent weather bulletin released by the NCM, “it will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some convective clouds formation associated with rainfall over some areas, especially in the coastal, eastern, and northern areas.”

The country will also experience light to moderate northwesterly winds that will gradually strengthen and may become strong at times, accompanied by clouds leading to dusty conditions.

The sea will be moderate to rough especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough with clouds in the Oman Sea.

