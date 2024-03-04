UAE: More than Dh69 million approved to clear debts of 131 citizens

Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 2:52 PM

The emirate of Sharjah has approved Dh69,426,000 to pay off the debt of over 100 citizens.

The amount was announced on Monday, March 5, as part of the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing a stable and decent life for Sharjah's citizens.

The debt resolving committee for Sharjah citizens approved the amount to pay off the debts of 131 people who were convicted in financial cases. This is the 26th such batch whose debts have been paid off in this manner. From the first batch to this one, a total of Dh1,196,560,153 has been allocated for 2,343 beneficiaries.

