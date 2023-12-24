UAE: More than 120,000 winners take home Dh1.8 million in Mahzooz draw

Payment platform Visa lists 10 tips that can help people stay safe when shopping online
More than 120,000 winners have taken home a total prize of Dh1,882,885 in the latest edition of Mahzooz' draw.
While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 124,211 winners won prizes as the follows:
Second prize: 36 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh4,166 each.
Third prize: 1,851 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh81 each.
Fourth prize: 22,376 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth Dh35.
Fifth prize: 99,945 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each.
Three lucky participants were awarded the Triple 100 Guaranteed raffle prize of Dh300,000 in total, with each participant taking away Dh100,000.
For Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million, the second prize of Dh150,000, the third prize of Dh150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 and the fifth prize of Dh5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dh100,000 every week to three guaranteed raffle winners.
