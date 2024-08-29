UAE: Ministry warns of fake calls impersonating authority

Initial probe suggests the accident was caused by speeding, negligence and lack of attention on the driver's part, said police
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned residents of fake calls impersonating the authority.
The ministry cautioned individuals of the scam, advising them to be careful when receiving such calls.
The authority confirmed its official number (00971 800 44444) and its emergency number for UAE citizens (00971 80024). Individuals have been urged to contact on these numbers only.
