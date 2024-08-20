UAE issues joint international statement on Sudan Talks, meets with RSF representatives

Photo: AFP File

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:32 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:33 PM

The United Arab Emirates, United States, Switzerland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations in Switzerland have issued the following joint statement on the Sudan Talks:

“As part of ongoing efforts to advance protection of civilians, humanitarian access, and cessations of hostilities for Sudan, the delegations met with the representatives of the Rapid Support Forces."

"The delegations stressed the urgent humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people, the imperative to respect and ensure respect of international humanitarian law, and the requirement to implement the commitments made under the Jeddah Declaration."

"This includes the responsibility of both parties to protect civilians, to protect and respect civilian infrastructure including hospitals and schools and to vacate them for their normal usage, and to allow freedom of civilian movement."

"Among the priority issues raised at yesterday's meeting was the need to allow safe and unhindered passage of humanitarian aid and workers in and through all areas of RSF control, including along the road from Gedaref, through Wad Medani and Sennar."

"We urged the RSF to open areas of this road under its control, and specifically the Sennar junction, as this would expand access to humanitarian aid for up to 12 million Sudanese across multiple states, and will continue engagement with the RSF on this important matter."