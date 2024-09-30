UAE: Meet youngest scientist studying DNA to help Dubai Police solve crimes

On the reopening day, visitors will have the chance to participate in a naming event for the park’s new moon bears and the white rhino calf
An Emirati scientist is helping Dubai Police crack cases, identify suspects, establish victim profiles, and even predict behaviour traits using genomics. Thirty-four-year-old Dr Mohammed Ali Al Marri is the youngest scientist in the Dubai law enforcement community.
He explained how translating complex genetic data helps investigations. "The integration of genome science into our investigative processes has transformed how we approach crime-solving," he told Khaleej Times.
The study of an organism's genetic material has been revolutionising criminal investigation around the world by providing valuable clues about the perpetrators.
In 2023, Dr Al Marri was appointed to lead the newly inaugurated Dubai Police Genome Centre, a facility dedicated to applying the latest genomic techniques. "Our goal is to utilise these cutting-edge technologies for various applications," he explained. "For example, we can analyse degraded DNA samples from crime scenes to identify individuals, or we can explore genetic causes behind unexplained deaths."
His team is also involved in metagenomics – the study of environmental samples and pathogens, which enhances the police's ability to respond to public health threats. During the pandemic, the team also conducted activities such as wastewater testing for COVID-19.
Dr Al Marri's passion for genetics began in childhood. "Since I was young, I was always intrigued by why people appeared differently — why someone is taller or has a different eye color," he said. "The answers always pointed to genetics, but I wanted to delve deeper." This curiosity led him to pursue a PhD in human population genomics at the University of Cambridge.
"Studying at Cambridge was a dream come true. The university has a rich history in genetics, particularly with the Human Genome Project, and I was thrilled to contribute to this field," he shared.
As he worked through his studies, Dr Al Marri became acutely aware of the lack of representation of Arab genetic data in global research. "During my PhD, I realised there were significant gaps, especially from the Middle East," he noted. "My work aimed to fill that void, leading to the identification of millions of genetic mutations unique to our region. This information can be pivotal in forensic cases, allowing us to establish ancestry and even link suspects to crimes."
Looking ahead, the young scientist is optimistic about the future of genomics in law enforcement and medicine. "Genomic sequencing is opening new avenues for investigating cases that were once unsolvable. We're moving towards personalised medicine, where treatments will be tailored to an individual’s genetic makeup," he explaind. "This shift will not only enhance public safety but also improve healthcare outcomes across the board."
As one of the youngest leaders in his field, Dr Al Marri is also dedicated to educating future scientists. "I lecture at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, aiming to inspire the next generation. I believe that knowledge transfer is essential for the continued advancement of science," he emphasised. "I want my students to pursue their own research and discoveries."
