UAE: Meet woman who rocks an abaya while driving 22-wheeler trucks

Photos: Supplied

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 2:50 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 3:00 PM

How often do you see a truck driver wearing an abaya, the traditional Emirati dress? For Fouzia Zahour, it's routine: she climbs up a 22-wheeler truck, takes the wheel, and aces all sharp turns and manoeuvres in her flats and abaya.

More than being the cool hijabi girl behind a massive wheel, Fouzia is the youngest woman to have obtained a heavy vehicle licence in the UAE.

"I didn't receive any special treatment in the process of getting the licence," she told Khaleej Times. And yet, she passed the driving test on her first try.

Hailing from India, Fouzia is an only child — and her family has been her biggest supporter. They have never doubted her ability to take on a "manly" job and stand among a million men with her head held high.

She has been used to being the 'man of the house', too, as her father passed away before she was born. She took care of her mother until she died last Ramadan.

"I worked hard for my mum. I considered myself her son, who took on responsibility and could do tough things. When she died, I shut down, but then I realised that I have a goal to achieve — which is women empowerment. I want to show that even in difficult situations, we can do heavy work." said Fouzia, who studied in India and earned a degree in commerce and business.

A day in her life

She first obtained her car licence in 2013 and, after nine years, she decided to get another for heavy vehicles.

Fouzia took an eye test and a physical test as part of the requirements, surprising almost every officer she met along the way.

"A lady who was working at RAK Hospital told me that in her work experience, it was the first time she had a lady come in for the test," she said.

Soon after securing her licence, she got a job at a private company in Fujairah. She wakes up early but she doesn't have a fixed shift. She works on projects and takes charge of transporting items from one point to another. Her load? Sand and stones.

Obstacles on the road are not an issue as she has mastered the skill of manoeuvring double- and triple-axel trucks. The longest distance she has driven was from Dubai's Jebel Ali to Al Qudra .

While she enjoys every bit of her job, she knows taking that massive wheel comes with a huge responsibility, too.

Driving a car is totally different from taking control of a truck, she said. "In a car, it's easier to just focus on the road. But if you are on a truck, you feel the responsibility to be safe and keep people around you safe."

This is why Fouzia makes it a point to take all precautions before, during, and after her trips.

"Truck drivers always have to be alert and aware of the vehicle's condition," she said. This included checking important factors, such as oil, water, leaks, and tyre pressure.

Tyre condition is crucial when it comes to driving trucks — especially during summer when the heat could easily trigger blowouts, she said.

In case of tyre damage, she has to safely park the truck and contact the transportation department for assistance.

"Some transportation has on-the-spot assistance. For example, my truck is loaded, and I am having a mission to unload the stuff after specific kilometres. In time, I must keep looking towards the tyres. Every 4 to 5km, I must stop and check," Fouzia told Khaleej Times.

Empowering women