UAE: Meet the Emirati women showcasing Arab craft, values of peace through jewellery making

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 9:00 AM

A group of young creative Emirati women recently graduated from the 'Talent Atelier' programme in Paris, France.

Organised by L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewellery Arts, and supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, the program focused on the the history of jewellery, the world of gemstones, and the savoir-faire of jewellery-making techniques. The young women spoke to Khaleej Times about their beginnings and how the program helped them improve their skills in art and jewellery.

Zahra Al Marar said her inspiration for jewellery design is rooted in her admiration for her mother. As a child, her mother's jewellery collection fascinated her. "I would see pictures of my mother in her youth wearing daring jewellery, which greatly influenced me and led to my love for jewellery design," she recalled.

She also shared her earliest design memory: "When I showed my father a design I had created, he said, 'Zahra, execute this design in gold.'" Now, all her designs are crafted from 18-karat gold and high-quality diamonds.

In 2019, she launched her brand, Zahrah Jewellery, where storytelling plays a crucial role in her designs. Zahra said the UAE has provided numerous opportunities for nurturing and embracing designers.

Zahra's design

Currently, Zahra works in a private business company, which she sees as an opportunity to enhance her marketing skills and better understand the market.

Everyday elegance

Fatima Al Mehairi, a multimedia and graphic design graduate, recalled childhood outings with her mother to the market, "My mother would sketch designs for a gold piece known as 'The Tabla'."

Fatima decided that her first creation would stem from that early memory. She recalls, "I liked discussions with my mother about gold and its various names, such as Talbah, Subhah and Mariya."

She has a strong attachment to Arabic gold and its designs. She added that in 2015, Arabic gold was primarily reserved for special occasions. "I had a belief that gold must be designed for everyday use to avoid fading into obscurity."

Thus, she created her first four everyday wearable designs inspired by Arabic gold, including Shanif, Table, Bobinka, and Subhah.

Fatima's designs

Now, Fatima boasts around 110 designs. She also resigned from her government job to focus on her brand, Blanck Canvas.

Noble values

Meanwhile, Amna Al Falasi is a visual artist and sculptor focusing on abstract art. Her artistic inclinations began 15 years ago during her first visit to Paris, where she was deeply inspired by the works of renowned artists she encountered. "I was captivated by the idea that positive energy and peace can be expressed through art," she said.

Amna Al Falasi

Among her artistic creations is ‘The Peace Statue’, which shows an open hand holding a map of the world. "It symbolises a call for peace through the convergence of diverse cultures," she noted.