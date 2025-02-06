UAE: Meet 'neighbourhood doctor' who offers free medical advice via WhatsApp

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

To give free medical advice to more people, an Emirati doctor has introduced 'Neighbours Doctor’, an initiative where he responds faster to medical inquiries via the popular messaging platform WhatsApp.

Dr Mansoor Anwar Habib, a distinguished consultant in Family Medicine and Occupational Health, observed a substantial rise in requests for medical advice from family and friends post-pandemic.

In June 2022, he decided to broaden his outreach. He told Khaleej Times: "My goal is for the campaign to reach a larger number of people and provide them with the opportunity to receive the appropriate support,"

Demonstrating an impressive capacity to handle inquiries, Dr Mansoor reported receiving nearly 200 questions in a single day, highlighting the community's need for easily accessible medical guidance.

Since its launch, the initiative has experienced overwhelming participation. "When I started the campaign, the response was tremendous. While it stabilised over time, interest spikes during events and when the campaign is promoted," Dr Mansoor noted.

Now, the Emirati doctor leverages community gatherings to remind attendees about the initiative, which primarily focuses on providing guidance regarding medical queries.

Common inquiries often centre around test results, with individuals sending their reports to seek direction on necessary medical actions. Additionally, many request recommendations on which specialists to consult for their health concerns.

Appropriate medical care

"I do not provide treatments or prescribe medications, nor do I handle emergency cases. My role is to guide individuals toward obtaining the appropriate medical care," Dr Mansoor clarified. He emphasises the importance of seeking immediate assistance from the nearest hospital for emergencies, as he manages inquiries after his daytime commitments. Dr Mansoor mentioned that he personally addresses questions via WhatsApp, preferring this platform for its privacy compared to other social media, like Facebook or Instagram. However, he has encountered challenges, including persistent requests for specific medications and inquiries about herbal products. His aim is to correct misinformation while guiding individuals toward the appropriate medical professionals. The initiative has received positive feedback, with many expressing gratitude for the support in navigating their healthcare needs. Looking ahead, Dr Mansoor envisions potential expansion, possibly incorporating a mobile App and additional Doctors to assist in the campaign. Reflecting on the role of technology in healthcare, he remarked, "While technology provides valuable information, it is crucial for individuals to consult specialists for proper guidance." ALSO READ: Dial a doctor in UAE: Why some residents still opt for teleconsultations