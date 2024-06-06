UAE: Meet Emirati deaf entrepreneur whose bracelets are sold nationwide

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 5:47 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 6:55 PM

Hessa Al Mandoos is on a mission to spread positivity through crafting and selling bright, handmade bracelets.

The 37-year-old Emirati, who has a hearing disability, found her passion for jewellery design after taking part in a workshop designed for people of determination. The workshop led the entrepreneur to start her own business — “Jasmine Bracelets" — which are now sold at petrol stations and jewellery shops.

"My designs are distinguished by the shape of a jasmine flower, which is how the name of my project was chosen," Hessa said. "I use pearl beads to design the jasmine rose for the bracelets. With practice, I am able to create many of them in a few minutes. I can make up to 60 bracelets in a week."

Hessa's success is even more inspiring for her community. "Many people of determination have not been prevented by disability from excelling, and challenging their reality," she told Khaleej Times.

Mashagel Project

The workshop was part of Mashagel project initiated by the Ministry of Community Development in 2020. Focused on the rehabilitation and employment of people with determination, the project aims to provide vocational training for people with determination to enter the labour market and prepare them professionally and psychologically.

"During the workshops, I received special attention and training to develop my talent in drawing and design, which made me think about launching my project," Hessa said.

Hessa said she was never discouraged from pursuing her dreams. "My disability was never an obstacle to my will and dedication to excel. Through learning and continuous training, I have mastered my profession and moved toward my successful project."

Selling bracelets nationwide

Hessa's creativity and dedication have been recognised across the country. She has been invited to participate in numerous exhibitions, including the recent "Emirates Jewels" exhibition at Expo Sharjah.