UAE: Meet construction worker who won Dh100,000 a few years before retiring

For Adavally Gangana Adavally, receiving the honour of the second Emirates Labour Market Award recently marked a turning point in his life. The 53-year-old construction worker at Darwish Engineering Emirates has dedicated the past 24 years to the company. “I came to the UAE nearly 24 years ago and started working as a construction worker,” said Adavally, who hails from Telangana State in India.

When Adavally received a call from his manager informing him about his win in the construction sector category, he initially brushed it off as just another conversation. “It was a normal conversation with my manager. But after a few days, I learned that the winners would be awarded Dh100,000 for their contribution to the country’s development. I was very surprised,” said Adavally.

The awards, organised annually by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), aim to recognise exceptional contributions to the UAE’s workforce while improving the well-being and quality of life of private-sector employees. The Emirates Labour Market Award also seeks to enhance labour market competitiveness and boost productivity.

“As I am going to retire, this amount will help me plan my retirement life. I will continue to work as long as I can and eventually settle in my hometown,” said Adavally, who has two daughters. “Working in the UAE has helped me build my home and get my daughters married. I will spend the rest of my life with my family with this money,” he added.

A new chapter

Toti Khan Akhtar Khan, 47, works at Mazrui & Hawi Painting Company and has been in the UAE for the past 30 years. For the last 20 years, he has served as a painting and blasting technician at the company’s factory. Originally from Pakistan, Khan has four children and has built a stable life for his family thanks to his earnings in the UAE.

“With the earnings in the UAE, I constructed a house in Pakistan, bought a car, and kept my family happy. I also got my children married,” Khan said. “I am very happy to have received this money. I will work as long as I can. With this money, I will set up a business and bring my son to the UAE to manage it.”

Turning dreams into reality

Ismail Noor Hammad, a Bangladeshi national, has spent the last 25 years working for the same company in the UAE. He arrived in the country at the tender age of 13 and joined Cad Cam Dental Lab as a cleaner. Over the years, Hammad climbed the career ladder to become a technician.

Now 38 years old, Hammad spoke about how the award will help him achieve his long-held dreams. "We don't own a house now, but that dream is finally going to come true," he said. Hammad, who has two children living in a rented house back in his hometown, is relieved to have received the award. "I am so delighted to have received this award. It will solve a lot of my problems," said Hammad.

In addition to providing for his family, Hammad has taken on the responsibility of caring for his late brother's children. "Part of my winnings will also be donated to charity," he added, highlighting his desire to give back to the community.