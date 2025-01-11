UAE: Meet citizen with over 60 classic cars in collection dating back to 1937

Sparked by his father's enthusiasm for unique automobiles that began in the 1970s, Ibrahim Al Shamsi's passion for cars is deeply rooted in his family's history.

"I remember the excitement when friends would come over to see my father's unique cars," he noted, adding: "It became a source of pride and inspiration." Today, Al Shamsi boasts an impressive collection of more than 60 classic vehicles, a testament to his lifelong passion.

Growing up, Al Shamsi's love for classic vehicles flourished while playing 'Gran Turismo', a car video game. His impressive collection features predominantly Japanese and European, with a few American cars mixed in. When asked about the total value of his collection, Al Shamsi preferred not to disclose the figure.

The standout piece in his collection is a 1937 Chevrolet Deluxe, an American car gifted to him by a friend in Japan. The collection showcases multiple generations of cars, including distinguished European and Japanese models like the Rolls Royce Phantom, Rolls Royce Silver Cloud, Continental Turbo R, and many more, among many other unique vehicles in various colours and designs.

From Japan to Brazil

To sustain his passion, Al Shamsi has built strong connections across the globe. From Japan to Brazil, he has cultivated relationships that help him locate rare vehicles and parts. His frequent travels, with 29 trips to Japan alone, have deepened his understanding of the global car community and introduced him to like-minded enthusiasts. "This hobby has introduced me to many wonderful people from different countries," Al Shamsi said. "It's something I'm truly proud of because it's not just about cars; it's about building relationships."

During a memorable trip in 2011, Al Shamsi was in Japan to negotiate the purchase of a 1971 Nissan Skyline GT-R. Just as they finalised the deal, a powerful earthquake struck Japan, disrupting communications and leaving Al Shamsi stranded. Concerns about the nearby Fukushima nuclear reactor compounded the chaos. Despite the commotion, he remained determined and completed the purchase. The Skyline is now one of Al Shamsi's signature cars, and to him, it symbolises resilience and the extraordinary challenges he overcame to fulfil and get the car he wanted.

Al Shamsi's approach to classic cars extends beyond admiration to meticulous restoration. His philosophy is simple: return vehicles to their original condition. Whether sourcing discontinued parts or using modern technologies, Ibrahim makes no effort to ensure every detail matches the factory specifications. "Classic cars present challenges that modern vehicles don't, which is why I find them so rewarding," he explained. "It's about reviving a piece of history and making it feel alive again."

Weekly gatherings for collectors Looking ahead, Al Shamsi is working to bring car enthusiasts together through initiatives like 'RAK Cars Café'. Inspired by similar ventures in Dubai, he envisions weekly gatherings where collectors can showcase their cars, share knowledge, and exchange resources. "These meetups won't just be about displaying cars," he explained. "It's about fostering a community where people learn from each other and keep the passion alive." For Al Shamsi, the joy of classic cars lies in their use, not just their preservation. He regularly takes his six cars out, often inviting his young son to join him. "I want to instil in him the same respect and appreciation I have for these vehicles," he said. "Cars are meant to be driven, not locked away in garages." With the UAE emerging as a hub for automotive culture, Al Shamsi sees immense potential for the industry. He hopes to inspire the next generation of enthusiasts to embrace the educational and investment opportunities classic cars offer. "From auctions to restorations, the UAE has become a global leader in the automotive scene," he noted. "I want to see this hobby continue to thrive for years."