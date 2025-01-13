UAE: Medicines to become more affordable as local production set to surge by 40%

Local regulators and manufacturers report significant growth in the UAE's domestic medicine production over the past five years, with more than 35 factories now operating nationwide. This sector is expected to grow by 40 per cent in the coming year, contributing to more affordable medicines.

Experts agree that the growth of local manufacturing in the UAE has the potential to reduce medicine costs, as long as regulatory frameworks and competitive market dynamics are effectively managed.

“This growth will lead to reduced import dependence, enhanced price stability, competitive pricing, and easier access to specialised medicines,” said Dr Mona Al Moussli, co-founder and managing director of PRA Consultancy.

“However, affordability will also depend on factors like initial investment costs, regulatory oversight, and market competition,” she added.

The rapid growth of local medicine manufacturing and licensing in the UAE was significantly driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. Notably, the production of Hayat-Vax in Abu Dhabi, the first Covid-19 vaccine to be manufactured in the Arab region, marked a significant milestone.

“The UAE was one of the leading countries during Covid-19 to maintain medicine registration, market access, and regulatory operations. This was a peak time for the industry, and the world hailed the UAE for its efforts,” explained Dr Al Moussli.

Introducing AI into healthcare

Dr Al Moussli emphasised that the UAE is continuing to integrate advanced technologies like AI into its healthcare systems. “The country continues to provide smart services with advanced AI solutions. The next step is to implement these solutions in medicinal manufacturing. The AI systems and processes already in place will now extend to local production."

“We expect local production to increase by 40 per cent within the next year. The UAE government has also opened several free zone facilities, such as Kizad and Jebel Ali Free Zone, to boost local manufacturing," she added.

Growing number of factories

The UAE’s medicinal manufacturing sector is divided into two main types of production— full manufacturing, which remains limited, and secondary packing. With more than 35 existing factories and additional ones in development, the sector is poised for substantial growth.

“The government is opening up the sector and providing substantial support and incentives for investors to establish local manufacturing businesses,” said Dr Al Moussli.

A recent example of this growth is Swiss pharmaceutical company Acino Pharma, which has opened new facilities in the UAE.

Dr Mariam Galadari, board advisor for UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Globalpharma and former head of the Pharmacy Division at the UAE Ministry of Health, highlighted that government incentives and focus have contributed significantly to the rise in local manufacturing.