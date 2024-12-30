UAE mediation between Russia, Ukraine leads to release of 300 prisoners

KT Photo: Shihab

The UAE announced the success of its mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in completing a new prisoner exchange operation that included 150 prisoners from the Ukrainian side and 150 prisoners from the Russian side, for a total of 300 prisoners.

This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries in these mediations to 2,484 prisoners.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated the cooperation and response of the two countries to the UAE's mediation efforts and the completion of the prisoner exchange process.

This demonstrates the country's position as a reliable mediator between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and their appreciation for the efforts made by the country to support the diplomatic path and the path of a peaceful solution to end the crisis between the two countries.