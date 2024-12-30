UAE mediation between Russia, Ukraine leads to release of 300 prisoners

This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries in these mediations to 2,484 prisoners
KT Photo: Shihab
The UAE announced the success of its mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in completing a new prisoner exchange operation that included 150 prisoners from the Ukrainian side and 150 prisoners from the Russian side, for a total of 300 prisoners.
This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries in these mediations to 2,484 prisoners.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated the cooperation and response of the two countries to the UAE's mediation efforts and the completion of the prisoner exchange process.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This demonstrates the country's position as a reliable mediator between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and their appreciation for the efforts made by the country to support the diplomatic path and the path of a peaceful solution to end the crisis between the two countries.
The number of Emirati mediations completed since the beginning of 2024 has reached ten, which reflects the trust that unites the UAE and the two countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE is committed to continuing to support all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and supporting various initiatives to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis, such as refugees and prisoners.
ALSO READ: