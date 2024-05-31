UAE mediates exchange of 150 prisoners of war between Russia, Ukraine

Police urged motorists to adhere to instructions that will be put in place and to avoid congestion
The UAE has successfully mediated a new exchange of 150 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.
Each side exchanged 75 prisoners under the deal brokered by the UAE, RIA news agency, citing the Russian defence ministry, said.
The UAE mediation efforts have succeeded since the beginning of this year in completing three prisoner-of-war exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and in December 2022, they succeeded in exchanging two prisoners between the USA and Russia.
The UAE is continuing efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, noting the importance of resorting to diplomacy, dialogue, reducing escalation, and mitigating the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.
