UAE: Meat shop closed down for posing threat to public health

Ahmed Husain Al Katheeri endured sleep deprivation, hallucinations, and temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius
A butcher shop in Abu Dhabi has been shuttered by the authorities after it was found to have violated the food safety laws of the emirate.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has decided to close Wafrah Supply of Meat LLC for posing a significant threat to public health.
This decision comes in response to the facility's repeated violations of food safety regulations outlined in Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The butchery committed multiple breaches concerning food safety requirements and was served with three previous violations and a warning of closure. These included selling spoiled meat unfit for consumption and trading meat (specifically sheep with liver and head) lacking proper labelling indicating slaughter and expiration dates.
According to a press release, the facility's closure will remain in effect until the reasons for it cease to exist. The establishment may resume operations only after rectifying the violations, fully complying with all requirements, and addressing the underlying reasons for closure.
Last week, authorities closed down two butcheries for posing a high risk to public health. The stores were selling imported meat falsely labelled as local produce, undermining consumer trust and compromising food integrity.
A restaurant in the emirate that held the trade license CN-1038631 was also shut down. Al Nidham posed a significant risk to public health.
The authority urged the community members to remain vigilant and report any violations in food facilities or any suspicions regarding the contents of food items. Individuals are encouraged to contact the toll-free number 800555 to report such concerns.
ALSO READ:
Ahmed Husain Al Katheeri endured sleep deprivation, hallucinations, and temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius
Although authorities run their own 'trap, neuter and release' programmes, many Good Samaritans have made it their personal mission to safeguard the cats in their communities
Nearly half of residents worry about monthly expenses, survey says — here’s what’s hitting their wallets the hardest
This allowance will be automatically included in the monthly salary of imams of mosques and muezzins
Dubai Municipality announced 'Best Homegrown Produce Competition' to encourage everyone to exploit all available spaces to cultivate crops, achieve self-sufficiency
New amendments introduce additional benefits, including more facilities and comprehensive digital services, ensuring greater convenience and efficiency for citizens
The devices collected under Donate Your Own Device campaign will be refurbished and recycled to support the students of the Digital School
The number of eateries recorded a 25 per cent annual increase in 2021 and an even faster rate of 35 per cent in 2022