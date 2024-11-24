UAE: Mass wedding organised to reduce marriage costs of young Emiratis

A mass wedding was organised in Umm Al Quwain for a number of Emirati couples as part of its commitment to promoting the culture of collective weddings and reducing marriage costs. The wedding was held under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The ceremony was held at the Ministry's Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Al Quwain, with the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain Tourism and Archaeology Department; Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla, Special Advisor to the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, along with a number of officials, invitees, and the families and friends of the newly-weds, alongside popular folk bands.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla emphasised the role of mass weddings as a community initiative that contributes to enhancing the values of unity and solidarity among members of society, creating a more cohesive and stable community.

He congratulated the couples on this joyful occasion, wishing them lives full of prosperity and stability, and praised the efforts of the organising committee.

The Ministry of Community Development organises mass weddings annually as an important step towards achieving family stability and happiness, encouraging the participation of youth and women. This initiative is deeply rooted in Emirati society and reflects the nation's commitment to promoting social harmony and cooperation.

Wedding sponsored

Citizens of Dubai can get their wedding sponsored, with the costs borne by the Community Development Authority. The male must hold a family book and passport issued in Dubai, while the female must be a UAE citizen holding a family book.

The wedding must be held in the authority's halls, and the package – termed Dubai Weddings – includes a host of services that citizens can avail. For a complete guide on the services in the package, documents required, and eligibility for the service, read here.