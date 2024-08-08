UAE: Marine sports champion Ahmed Ali Jaber Al Hamli passes away

Ahmed Ali Jaber Al Hamli. Photos: WAM

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:40 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:48 PM

UAE marine sports champion Ahmed Ali Jaber Al Hamli passed away on Thursday, WAM reported.

Al Hamli, a prominent figure in marine sports, and the winner of the first edition of the Formula One Intercontinental Cup Championship in the 2011 season, passed away after a battle with illness.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, said that marine sports had lost one of its prominent champions.

"Ahmed Ali Jaber Al Hamli represents an inspiring journey for current and future generations for his excellence and national achievements. He raised the country’s flag in many local and international events," Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said in a statement.