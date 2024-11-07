UAE: Man to gift daughter car worth Dh355,000 he won in Big Ticket draw

The latest edition of the Big Ticket draw saw an Emirati become the lucky winner of a Range Rover.

Nasser Alsuwaidi, who won the Dh355,000 car, is an employee at the Dubai Government.

The 54-year-old plans on gifting his brand new car to his daughter.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A participant of the draw for over a decade, Nasser first discovered Big Ticket through social media and soon became a regular, purchasing tickets nearly every month. When he received the winning call, he was overwhelmed.

“I was ecstatic and filled with happiness — it’s my first time winning, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The winner is not done with the draw, as he has already bought a ticket for the next draw.