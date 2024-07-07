E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Video: Man evacuated after suffering heart attack in Sharjah mountains

The man was airlifted in a helicopter by the rescue team

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 7:18 PM

Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 7:33 PM

A man was evacuated after suffering a heart attack in Sharjah's mountains in a joint rescue mission by the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.

The incident took place in the Jabal Al Rabi mountains which are located in Khor Fakkan, a city in Sharjah.


In a video shared on social platforms, the man is seeing being airlifted in a helicopter by the rescue team.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Previously this year, three people were rescued after they were stuck in a rugged mountainous area in the city of Kalba.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE