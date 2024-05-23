UAE: Man finds Dh149,000 cash in ATM, returns it to police

Photo: Ajman Police

A man in Ajman was honoured for his 'honesty' after he handed over a hefty amount of lost cash to the police.

Abdel Fattah Mahmoud Abdel Fattah, an Egyptian, was visiting the ATM when he found money amounting up to Dh149,000.

He immediately went to the police station to hand over the money. The authority praised him for his honesty, morals and keenness in returning the amount to its rightful owner.

Upon receiving the certificate of appreciation, Abdel Fattah said how his act was a "national and moral duty towards members of society". He thanked the authority for its recognition.