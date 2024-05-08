UAE: Major road to be partially closed for 3 days in Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 12:59 PM Last updated: Wed 8 May 2024, 1:04 PM

A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be partially closed for a couple of days starting May 10, according to AD Mobility.

The closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) will start from 10 pm on Friday and last until 6 am on Monday, May 13.

Three lanes towards Abu Dhabi will be closed. The lanes highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected (check road map below).

The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Wednesday.

