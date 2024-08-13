UAE: Maid's life saved within 48 hours after liver transplant from brain dead patient in Kuwait

Photos: Supplied

Doctors raced against time to transport a liver via air from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi, as medical experts came together with a cross-border collaboration to save the life of a 43-year-old Indonesian expat in the UAE.

Nur has been residing in the country for the past 14 years working for an Emirati family who came to regard her as one of their own. She suddenly developed acute liver injury, which rapidly escalated to acute fulminant liver failure.

With no local donors available, a GCC-wide alert was issued, and a compatible liver was identified in Kuwait. Within a 48-hour window, Burjeel Medical City, National Centre for Organ Donation and Transplant at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), and other regional entities facilitated this life-saving procedure.

When Nur’s family was informed about her condition, they flew to Abu Dhabi to support her. “We were totally shocked when we learned about her condition,” said Laelatul Fitri, Nur's sister.

“All we could do is pray for her. When we heard about the donor we were immensely grateful to them,” said Fitri.

What happened to Nur?

Dr Rehan Saif, director of Burjeel Abdominal Multi-Organ Transplant Program, explained the emergency nature of the case and Nur’s deteriorating condition after she was taken to the hospital. “She was brought in with acute liver injury due to seronegative hepatitis, which soon developed into acute fulminant liver failure. Managing such a condition is extremely challenging due to the rapid progression and severe complications without a transplant. The patient met the criteria for a super-urgent liver transplant, requiring immediate intervention,” he said.

According to medical experts, patients with acute liver failure are at risk of severe jaundice, bleeding, encephalopathy (neurological impairment), infections, and multi-organ failure.

"Jaundice had started in Nur. The acute liver failure had also started affecting her brain. This condition has a very high mortality risk exceeding 80 per cent if a liver transplant is not performed within 48 hours once the criteria are met. So, it was crucial to find a compatible donor and perform the transplant as soon as possible,” said Dr Saif.

A call for help across borders

As her condition worsened, Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi initiated an urgent search for a liver donor. The stakes were incredibly high — without a liver transplant within 48 hours, the odds of survival were less than 20 per cent. With no suitable donors available in the UAE, the search quickly expanded to the entire GCC region.

A compatible liver was finally located in Kuwait. The donor was a brain-dead individual whose family made the life-saving decision to donate the organ. What followed was a race against the clock that would unite medical teams across the two countries to save Nur's life.

A high-stakes journey

The logistics of the operation were nothing short of cinematic. With the clock ticking, Dr Gourab Sen from BMC flew to Kuwait to retrieve the donor's liver. Meanwhile, a specialised medical team in Abu Dhabi, led by Dr Saif and Dr Johns Shaji Mathew, abdominal transplant and HPB Surgeon, prepared Nur for the complex transplant surgery.

A private charter aircraft was arranged to transport the liver from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi. The liver was successfully transported from Kuwait to BMC, where the surgical team was ready to perform the life-saving procedure. Dr Ramamurthy Baskaran, consultant transplant anesthesia, was also part of the medical team.

“We had to ensure that the timing was precise to minimise the ischemic time — the period the liver is out of the body. This was crucial for the success of the transplant,” said Dr Johns.