UAE: Mahzooz to give away Dh 250,000 in gold to 5 lucky winners this summer

Mahzooz has come back with golden summer rewards, giving 5 lucky winners the chance to win Dh250,000 in the span of 5 weeks.
Those who participate in the draw between 29 July and 2 September, will automatically enter a golden draw every Saturday starting from August 5, with a chance to win an additional prize of Dh50,000 in gold coins every week for a period of 5 weeks.
Alongside the new offer, the draws will continue to give every participant the chance to win the grand prize of Dh20,000,000, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1,000,000, the second prize of Dh200,000 and the third prize of Dh250.
Pamela Cordina, Chief Operating Officer at EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, said, “At Mahzooz, we have been privileged to witness the transformation of countless dreams into reality and this summer, we are thrilled to bring back our much-awaited gold rewards. The 5-week long gold promotion serves as a way of thanking our loyal and deserving participants, and we hope these glittering rewards will pave the way for new opportunities in the lives of our upcoming winners.”
